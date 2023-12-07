Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 235Tsi R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 235Tsi R 5Na My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1859 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1722 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 357mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- AirStop Tyres
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Lower Body Side Extensions
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille Highlights
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Configurable Home Screen
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Moulding/s
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Comfort Sport Seats - Front
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Doors Logo Projection
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- IQ Light
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Assist
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Occupant Protective system
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Parallel Parking Assistance
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Race Mode
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Climate Control
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Rear Door/s
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Front Doors Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Paddle Shift
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Touch Climate Controls
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Travel Assist
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless App-Connect
- Wheel Arch Extensions - Black
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,000
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,000
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,700
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$73,100
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,900
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,000
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,990
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$57,090
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,590