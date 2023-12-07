WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Tiguan
  4. Allspace 162Tsi R-Line

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 5Na My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 5Na My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162Tsi R-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Tiguan News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1688 mm
Length 4734 mm
Width 1839 mm
Kerb Weight 1773 kg
Gcm 4940 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2440 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 197 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 242 g/km
CO2 Combined 197 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4300
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 255/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs

110Tsi Life 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD $47,300
132Tsi Life 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $53,000
235Tsi R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $71,900
162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $63,100
162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $59,100