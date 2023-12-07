Specifications for the 2022 Volkswagen Touareg 170Tdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volkswagen Touareg 170Tdi Cr My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1663 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1679 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2894 mm
|Height
|1717 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2067 kg
|Gcm
|6350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|166 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|202 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Compressor
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Adblue Tank 24 Litre
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Lower Body Side & Bumper Trim
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Console - Centre Floor
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Automatic
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dashboard Inserts
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Glovebox Compartment - Ventilated
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Jpeg Image Viewer
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Low Fuel Warning
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Power Seats - 2nd Row
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Reversible Carpet/Rubber Cargo Mat
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Steel Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle System Warning Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
Optional Extras
- Innovision Package - $8,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,100
- Sound & Comfort Package - $7,600
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240