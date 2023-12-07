Specifications for the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric 539 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1596 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2001 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxkefa5Nl123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Grille
- Body Coloured Roof
- Battery H6 AGM 70ah 760 CCA
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Device Mirroring
- Digital Owners Manual
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Foldable Floor Hatches with Bag Holder
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Glovebox Cooler
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heat Pump
- High Performance Sound System
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Voltage Battery
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Remote Control - Standard
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Camera
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Repair Kit
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Road Sign Information
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Front & Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Touring Chassis
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Solid Paint
- Upholstery - Two-tone
Current Volvo C40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$77,400
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,100
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$78,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,990