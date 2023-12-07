WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. C40
  4. Recharge Pure Electric

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric 539 My23 Electric 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric 539 My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo C40 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 177 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1596 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 2001 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2470 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvxkefa5Nl123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China

Current Volvo C40 pricing and specs

Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $77,400
Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $80,100
Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $78,990
Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $87,990