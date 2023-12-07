Specifications for the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric 539 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1596 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2154 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|660 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxkeda5Nl123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Grille
- Body Coloured Roof
- Battery H6 AGM 70ah 760 CCA
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Electric Motors
- Device Mirroring
- Digital Owners Manual
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Foldable Floor Hatches with Bag Holder
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Glovebox Cooler
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heat Pump
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Voltage Battery
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Remote Control - Standard
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multifilter 2
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist - Side
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Airborne Particulate Matter Sensor PM2.5
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Repair Kit
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Road Sign Information
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Front & Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Touring Chassis
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Solid Paint
- Upholstery - Two-tone
