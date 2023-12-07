Specifications for the 2022 Volvo S60 Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo S60 Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 224 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1603 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1603 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2872 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4761 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1849 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|7Jr102Tl8Lg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Aquablades
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Area Net Pocket
- Cabin Air Purification
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Crystal Gear Knob
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Owners Manual
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Fixed Rear Seat with Centre Armrest
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Headrests Integrated - Rear Seats
- High Performance Sound System
- Heated Rear Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Key
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Standard Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats - $3,150
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,900
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $4,200
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400