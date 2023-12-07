WhichCar
2022 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Pure Electric (AWD) 536 My22 Electric 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Pure Electric (AWD) 536 My22 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Pure Electric (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1652 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1863 mm
Kerb Weight 2158 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R20
Rear Tyre 235/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvxzedbeml123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Sweden

