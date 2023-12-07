Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric 536 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Ground Clearance
|181 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1651 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2088 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxzeda5Nl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Grille
- Battery H6 AGM 70ah 760 CCA
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Purification
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Electric Motors
- Device Mirroring
- Digital Owners Manual
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Foldable Floor Hatches with Bag Holder
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Heat Pump
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Remote Control - High Level
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multifilter 2
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Airborne Particulate Matter Sensor PM2.5
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Skid Plates - Black - Rear
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Touring Chassis
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Urethane Gear Knob
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Solid Paint
- Upholstery - Microtech Vinyl
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990