Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc40 T4 Momentum (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo Xc40 T4 Momentum (FWD) 536 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1549 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|238 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxzakacml123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Locking - Safe Function
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Performance Sound System
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Smartphone Pack
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $800
- Climate Pack - $750
- Contrast Roof
- Cushion Extension - $180
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium Two-tone
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Heated Rear Seats - $380
- Heated Steering Wheel - $380
- Headlight Washer System - $120
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone - $750
- Load Protection Net - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,800
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Park Assist Pilot - $650
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Power front seat Passenger - $400
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,250
- Power Tailgate - $500
- Surround Camera System - $1,000
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,250
- Standard Paint
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $700
- White Exterior Mirrors
- Wireless Phone Charge - $300
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990