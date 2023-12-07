WhichCar
2022 Volvo Xc40 Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 536 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo Xc40 Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 536 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc40 Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1656 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 207 g/km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvxzk9A5Nl123456
Country Manufactured China

Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs

Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $53,900
Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,500
Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,300
Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $60,800
Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $61,700