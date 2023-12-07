Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc40 Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo Xc40 Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 536 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1656 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|207 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxzk9A5Nl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Purification
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coloured Interior Inserts
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Owners Manual
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Foldable Floor Hatches with Bag Holder
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Glovebox Cooler
- Hill Descent Control
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Remote Control - High Level
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Multifilter 2
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Metal Treadplates - Front
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Grille
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- Climate Pack - $900
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,600
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,200
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,350
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,300
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $750
