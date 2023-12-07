WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc60
  4. Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev

2022 Volvo Xc60 Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 246 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo Xc60 Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 246 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc60 Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1653 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1653 mm
Length 4708 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2146 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 37 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 156 g/km
CO2 Combined 37 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 233 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 8.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvuzl5A1K1123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs

Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,100
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $99,400
Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $90,700
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,000
Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,990