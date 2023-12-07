Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc60 Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo Xc60 Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 246 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1653 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1653 mm
|Length
|4708 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2146 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|37 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|156 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|37 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|233 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuzl5A1K1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 328mm Front Brakes
- Four C-Chassis
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control EOE & EOR
- Aquablades
- Air Suspension - 4 Corner
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H8 AGM 95ah 850 CCA
- Black Wheel Arch Covers
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Purification
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Crystal Gear Knob
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- CleanZone
- Connector (EU Type)
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Drive Mode Glass Button Switch CSD
- Digital Owners Manual
- Door Panel Waste Rails - Front and Rear
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Rear Axle Drive
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining - Standard Colour
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Inductive Charging for Smartphone+OnOff Btn Enable
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Interior - High Level
- Engine Immobiliser
- Key Remote Control - High Level
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Multifilter 3
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist - Side
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Airborne Particulate Matter Sensor PM2.5
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Grille
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard Mesh Front
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins
- Standard Pedals
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- VEA Gen 2
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- With Outer Child Seats
- Without UREA
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Quality System - Multifilter 3 - $530
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,200
- Climate Pack - $150
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,050
- Massage Seats Front - $1,100
- Nappa Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Perf Nappa Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone - $3,150
- Solid Paint
- Wool Blend Upholstery - Two-tone
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400