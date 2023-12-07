WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc60
  4. Ultimate B6 Dark Mhev

2022 Volvo Xc60 Ultimate B6 Dark Mhev 246 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo Xc60 Ultimate B6 Dark Mhev 246 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc60 Ultimate B6 Dark Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1653 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1653 mm
Length 4708 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1886 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 234 g/km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 8.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvuzl5A1K1123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs

Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,100
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $99,400
Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $90,700
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,000
Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,990