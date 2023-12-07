Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc90 B6 R-Design Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Volvo Xc90 B6 R-Design Mhev 256 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|157 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|236 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Gdi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9X22
|Rear Rim Size
|9X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Integral Axle, Leaf Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lf06Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Climate Unit
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Accents
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Cloth Headlining
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- CleanZone
- Cavity Noise Damping Tyres
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Owners Manual
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Gloss Finish Exterior Window Surrounds
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Head Up Display
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob - R-Design
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- No Automotive Service (iCUP)
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Grille
- R-Design Pedals
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Storage Tray RH Side Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wet Arms Windscreen Washers
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Advanced Air Cleaner - $500
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $3,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,500
- Climate Pack - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $430
- Heated Steering Wheel - $320
- Headlight Washer System - $150
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $4,200
- Lifestyle Pack with Bowers & Wilkins - $6,650
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Nubuck Headlining - $1,500
- Nappa Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,000
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $350
- Perf Nappa Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone - $3,100
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,100
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,900
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $4,350
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $1,000
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990