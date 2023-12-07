WhichCar
2022 Volvo Xc90 Recharge Phev (W47) 256 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2022 Volvo Xc90 Recharge Phev (W47) 256 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Volvo Xc90 Recharge Phev (W47). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1667 mm
Ground Clearance 223 mm
Wheelbase 2984 mm
Height 1776 mm
Length 4953 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 40 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 40 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Gdi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 233 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R22
Rear Tyre 275/45 R22
Front Rim Size 9X22
Rear Rim Size 9X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Integral Axle, Leaf Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Lf06Ach1000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs

Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $98,500
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,300
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $128,990
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,990
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $108,990