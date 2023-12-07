Specifications for the 2023 Abarth 695 Competizione. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Abarth 695 Competizione Series 10 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3657 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1045 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 240mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Suspension
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Aluminium Gear Knob
- Antenna - Roof Mounted
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Headliner
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Locking
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Mode Exhaust System
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Front Seatbelt Fastening Sensor
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Polyelliptical Front Headlights
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Windows Front
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Button
- Selective Damping System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Mirroring
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch - $700
- Black Brake Calipers - $350
- EVO Pack - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pastel Paint - $650
- Premium Paint - $650
- Sunroof - $2,000
- Standard Paint
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Two-tone Paint - $1,600
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $350
Current Abarth 695 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Competizione 3D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Sequential Auto, FWD
|$38,700
|Competizione 3D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$36,800
|Competizione 3D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Sequential Auto, FWD
|$39,900
|Competizione 3D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$37,900
|75Th Anniversario 3D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,695