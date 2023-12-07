WhichCar
2023 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S Line F3 My23 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportback

e94a1b5d/2023 audi q3 35 tfsi s line 1 4l petrol 4d sportback 04b70157
2023 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S Line F3 My23 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1584 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 183 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1567 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 214 g/km
CO2 Combined 167 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.0X19
Rear Rim Size 7.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf31K1000697
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $57,950
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $60,750
35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $54,100
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $50,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $58,400