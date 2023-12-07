WhichCar
2023 Audi Q5 40 TDI Dynamic Black Fy My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

26621be9/2023 audi q5 40 tdi dynamic black 2 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04d30157
2023 Audi Q5 40 TDI Dynamic Black Fy My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q5 40 TDI Dynamic Black. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 197 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4663 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 131 g/km
CO2 Urban 160 g/km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxk2123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs

35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $71,250
35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $67,900
40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $84,900
40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,500
45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $74,888