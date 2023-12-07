WhichCar
2023 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev Fy My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2023 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev Fy My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 197 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4663 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 220 g/km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxk2123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs

35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $71,250
35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $67,900
40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $84,900
40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,500
45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $74,888