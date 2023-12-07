WhichCar
2023 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

fa071e72/2023 audi q8 50 tdi quattro s line mhev 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04ec0167
2023 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1682 mm
Tracking Rear 1701 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1749 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf18Kd000385
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Slovakia

