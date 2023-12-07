Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1701 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1749 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|193 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf18Kd000385
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Driver
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Passenger
- Electric Tailgate with Programmable Opening Height
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Full LED Headlights
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Audi S line Pack
- S Line Pack
- S Line Side Sills
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Dual Panel/Tinted/Elec Blind
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Advanced - $12,100
- Alcantara Headlining - Silver - $3,400
- Alcantara Headlining - Black - $3,400
- Black Style Pack - $1,850
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering - $4,500
- Extended Leather Pack - $3,300
- Full Leather Pack - $8,900
- HD Matrix LED Headlights - $3,850
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Paint Colour Special
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,300
- Premium Plus Package 1 - $5,600
- Premium Plus Package 2 - $5,600
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Tow Hitch & Electrics - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Satellite Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Carrara White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Waitomo Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Dragon Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$2,300
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$2,300
Current Audi Q8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$150,700
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$132,269
|50 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$138,769
|55 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$140,069
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$154,600
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$133,569
|60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,375
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600