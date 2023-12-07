Specifications for the 2023 Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 5M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1701 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1749 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|210 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Extended Black Styling Package
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Driver
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment - Passenger
- Electric Tailgate with Programmable Opening Height
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Full LED Headlights
- Google Services
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Diffuser
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Audi S line Pack
- S Line Pack
- S Line Side Sills
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Dual Panel/Tinted/Elec Blind
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Solid Paint
- Towbar & Wiring - $1,500
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
Current Audi Q8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$150,700
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$132,269
|50 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$138,769
|55 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$140,069
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$154,600
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$133,569
|60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,375
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600