Specifications for the 2023 BMW 4 20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 BMW 4 20I M Sport G23 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2851 mm
|Height
|1384 mm
|Length
|4768 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1653 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|179 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba12At0%0Cf67260
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anthracite Headlining
- Auto Stability Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Caring Car
- Cornering Brake Control
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Soft Top
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Software Update
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- TeleServices
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Sport Steering
- Wind Deflector
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $5,000
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $1,200
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,500
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Executive Pack - $1,900
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone - $2,400
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $5,700
- Individual Metallic Paint - $3,850
- Individual Metallic Paint Premium - $6,700
- Individual Interior Trim - $1,100
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $6,700
- Interior Wood Trim - $400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $2,300
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $3,150
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching
- Leather Upholstery - Decor Stitching
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Plus Package - $3,300
- Non-metallic Paint
- Parking Assistant Plus - $1,000
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $800
- Soft Top Colour - Special - $600
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Visibility Pack - Alternative Pricing - $5,800
- Visibility Pack - $4,200
Current BMW 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,000
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$123,800
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$83,500
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$93,700
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$129,000
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$109,700
|20I M Sport 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$106,500
|M440I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,400
|M440I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$148,400