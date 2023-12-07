WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 4
  4. 20I M Sport Gran Coupe

2023 BMW 4 20I M Sport Gran Coupe G26 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2023 BMW 4 20I M Sport Gran Coupe G26 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2023 BMW 4 20I M Sport Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2856 mm
Height 1442 mm
Length 4783 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1620 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2175 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 132 g/km
CO2 Urban 179 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 4 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $80,200
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,000
M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $123,800
20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $83,500
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $93,700