Specifications for the 2023 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive Lci G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4962 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1826 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2285 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|338 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|243 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajs720%0Bs69149
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive Suspension Professional
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning with Braking Function
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ECO Pro
- Easy Entry/Exit Function
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Exterior Trim Pack - Grey
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fully Variable Torque Split
- High Beam Assist
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Individual Instrument Panel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Mirrors
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Brakes
- Sport Differential
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Temperature Sensor
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Ceramic Surround for Controls - $1,050
- Comfort Seats Front - $400
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls - $1,050
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $750
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner - $2,200
- Individual Full Leather - $4,900
- Individual Metallic Paint - $2,600
- Individual Metallic Paint Premium - $4,700
- Indulgence Pack - $7,500
- Individual Interior Trim - $800
- Innovation Pack - $2,100
- Individual Rear Seat Reading Lights - $750
- Interior Trim Special
- Line Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Deletion
- Multi-functional Front Seats - $800
- M Lights Shadow Line - $700
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $7,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,200
- Massage Seats Front - $1,800
- Nappa Leather - Exclusive - $2,300
- Non-metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $14,000
- Premium Paint Special - $5,200
- Power Blind Rear Window & Manual Blinds Rear Side - $1,500
- Remote Engine Start System - $690
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Professional - $4,600
- Seatbelt - Special - $560
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $600
- Ski Bag - $300
- Sports Brakes - Red High-gloss
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,900
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Television - $2,300
