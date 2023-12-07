WhichCar
2023 BMW M4 Competition G82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2023 BMW M4 Competition G82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 BMW M4 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2857 mm
Height 1393 mm
Length 4794 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 1725 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2155 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 221 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 Zr19 100Y Xl
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr20 99Y Xl
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs32Az0%0Ce67786
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M4 pricing and specs

G82 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $168,700
Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $186,500
Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $197,900