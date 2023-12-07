Specifications for the 2023 BMW X6 M50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 BMW X6 M50I G06 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1678 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1696 mm
|Length
|4935 mm
|Width
|2004 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2235 kg
|Gcm
|6360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2975 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|263 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|214 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|347 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|263 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|315/30 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X22
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbacy820%0Lg75334
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Split Tailgate Operation
- Aluminium Trim
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Driving Assistant Professional with (ADCC)
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Exterior Accented Trim
- ECO Mode
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Remote Touch Controller
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sport Differential
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Storage Package
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Ambient Air Package - $700
- Acoustic Glass - $1,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,300
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Crafted Clarity Glass Application - $1,500
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $1,900
- Carbon Interior Trim - $1,650
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Exterior Line - Aluminium
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heat Comfort Package - $900
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner - $2,300
- Iconic Glow - $1,000
- Individual Extended Leather - $2,500
- Individual Full Leather - $7,500
- Individual Metallic Paint - $2,600
- Indulgence Pack - $7,000
- Individual Interior Trim - $800
- Interior Wood Trim
- Model Designation Deletion
- Multi-functional Front Seats - $1,900
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $3,900
- Roof Rails - High-gloss Shadowline - $800
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre - $2,200
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Professional - $4,800
- Seatbelt - Special - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $1,000
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $600
- Sports Brakes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof Sky Lounge - $1,700
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,900
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Trailer Tow Hitch - $2,500
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900