Specifications for the 2023 BMW Xm M Xdrive Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 BMW Xm M Xdrive Phev G09 4.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1726 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1690 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|3105 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|5110 mm
|Width
|2005 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|61 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Urban
|273 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|61 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|480 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs22Cs0%09M66556
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 3D View
- 4WD Mode
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension Professional
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Grille with Chrome Surround
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Charging Cable - Public
- Charging Cable Bag
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Carbon Interior Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- 14.9 inch Curved Control Display
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Mode
- eControl Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille Special
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Hybrid Drive System
- Hybrid Mode
- Integral Active Steering
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- iDrive Controller
- Individual Full Leather
- Individual Leather Instrument Panel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- M Drive
- Multi-functional Front Seats
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Gear Selector
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Permanent AWD
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Personal eSIM
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Software Update
- Roof Trim Strips - Gloss Black
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Sound Control Button
- Solar Control Glass
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Solar/Fogging Sensors
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Smart Key Card
- Speed Limit Assist
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sound System with 20 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Switchable Functions for DSC
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Temperature Display
- Two-tone Wheels
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Individual Paintwork
- Metallic Paint
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents
- Upholstery - Individual Leather
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Dravit Grey
|Grey
|Individual Paintwork
|—
|M Totonto Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|M Carbon Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mineral White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Black Sapphire
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Cape York Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|M Marina Bay Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current BMW Xm pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Label Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$344,200
|M Xdrive Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$302,200
|Red Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$349,900
|Label Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$335,600
|M Xdrive Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$294,600
|Red Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$341,200