Specifications for the 2023 Cupra Leon Vzx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Cupra Leon Vzx Ku My23 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2683 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4398 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1503 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19 91Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19 91Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et49
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et49
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Bottom Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzklznr000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Headliner
- Bucket Front Seats
- Curtain Airbags
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Emergency Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Interaction Airbag
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Heated Front Seats
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Light Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Performance Wheels
- Quad Exhaust
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Side Skirts
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Blue
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Brembo Brake Package - $3,600
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $2,300
- Metallic Paint Premium - $475
- Power Sunroof - $1,800
Current Cupra Leon pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|V 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Vze Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,700
|Vz 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$55,000
|Vzx 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$63,500
