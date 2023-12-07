Specifications for the 2023 Ford Escape St-Line (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Escape St-Line (FWD) Zh My23.25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2710 mm
|Height
|1670 mm
|Length
|4621 mm
|Width
|1883 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1621 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2115 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|290 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3100
|Maxiumum Torque
|387 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18 H2
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18 H2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 308mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- AppLink
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - 8 Way
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Beltline
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Information System
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Digital Instrument Cluster - 12 inch
- Driver Monitoring
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Shifter
- Embedded Modem
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Engine Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Ford Pass Connect
- Ford Pass Connectivity with Embedded Modem
- Gear Change Lights
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Radio AM/FM
- Reclining Front Seats
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rear Spoiler - Large Single Wing
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Siri Compatibility
- Side Skirts
- Sport Seats
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Steering Mode
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision
- Traction Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
- ST-Line Pack - $1,950
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|White Platinum Tri-Coat
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$680
|Rapid Red
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$680
|Blazer Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
|Agate Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Magnetic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$680
|Frozen White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Blue Metallic
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$680
|Solar Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$680
Current Ford Escape pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,900
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,200
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,990
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,990
|St-Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,990
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|Vignale (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,590
|Vignale (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,590
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,800