Specifications for the 2023 Ford Everest Trend (RWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Everest Trend (RWD) Ub My23.5 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1842 mm
|Length
|4914 mm
|Width
|2015 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2278 kg
|Gcm
|6250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|722 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnarxxmawrnl12345
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 332mm Front Brakes
- 332mm Rear Brakes
- 3rd Row Vents
- Seven Seat Interior
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Intersection Collision Assist
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Instrument Panel Cup Holders
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Centering Function
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Push Button Tailgate
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Side Steps - Black
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tow Mode
- Third Row Seats
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Premium Seat Pack - $900
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
- Tow Pack - $1,700
Current Ford Everest pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$59,240
|Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,240
|Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,115
|Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,740
|Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,740
|Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$67,040