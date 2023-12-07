WhichCar
2023 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fn My21.5 5.0L Petrol 2D Fastback

2023 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fn My21.5 5.0L Petrol 2D Fastback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1393 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 1916 mm
Kerb Weight 1754 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 320 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 231 g/km
CO2 Urban 472 g/km
CO2 Combined 320 g/km

Engine
Engine Port & Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 7500
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 556 Nm
Makimum Power 345 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 Zr19
Rear Tyre 285/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Ball-Joint, Independant Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Integral Link, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 1Fa6P8E0&%$123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Ford Mustang pricing and specs

Mach-E GT 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $102,900
Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $85,300
Mach-E Select 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $71,500
Mach-E GT 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $83,500