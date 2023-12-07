Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0 (4X4) Py My22 3.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|234 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1884 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2346 kg
|Gcm
|6400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|938 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Ambient Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Box Top Protective Capping
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Drop In Bedliner
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Load Box Access Caps
- Lane Centering Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- Off Road Monitor
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Red Air Vents
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Ruts Mode
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Bar
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Towbar
- Trailer Coverage
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Light Check
- Tow Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- 18 inch All Terrain Tyres - $500
- Prestige Paint - $675
- Spray-In Bedliner - $400
- Solid Paint
- Touring Pack - $900
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640