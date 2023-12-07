WhichCar
2023 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up

2023 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 234 mm
Wheelbase 3270 mm
Height 1886 mm
Length 5370 mm
Width 1918 mm
Kerb Weight 2322 kg
Gcm 6400 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 958 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 198 g/km
CO2 Urban 265 g/km
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R18
Rear Tyre 255/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

