2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Py My22 2.0L Diesel Super C/Chas

2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Py My22 2.0L Diesel Super C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 162 mm
Wheelbase 3270 mm
Kerb Weight 1893 kg
Gcm 6200 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3230 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1337 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 251 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 405 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R16
Rear Tyre 255/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

