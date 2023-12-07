Specifications for the 2023 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux Jk.v2 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1993 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2545 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|272 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Backrest Remote Release
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Alloy Effect Centre Console Inserts
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Brake Calipers - Branded
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Skid Plate/s
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Capacative Touch Seat Switch Function Alert
- Cushion Support Adjustment
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Dark Chrome Grille Surround
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Tray
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Door Frames
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Lower Door Mouldings
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Drivers Airbag - Real Stitching
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi Terrain Mode
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 18 Way
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Roof Rails
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat Control Panel
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi-active Engine Mounts
- Sand Mode
- Side Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Safe Exit Assist
- Security System
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Instrumentation
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Silver Brake Calipers
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Special Seat Inserts
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Storage Space Under Front Flooring
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Suede Seat Inserts
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Connection Mode
- Traction Control System
- Torque Distribution Display
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate Guide-line Mode
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- Walk-up Welcome System
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$72,900
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,400
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,400
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$86,400
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$82,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$70,500
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$84,000
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$83,070
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$92,200
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,475