2023 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux Jk.v2 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

be781a72/2023 genesis gv70 2 2d awd lux 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 04780141
2023 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux Jk.v2 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1641 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2875 mm
Height 1630 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1993 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 272 g/km
CO2 Combined 206 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 154 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21 102Y
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21 102Y
Front Rim Size 9Jx21 +43
Rear Rim Size 9Jx21 +43

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtm#81$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs

2.5T AWD 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $71,100
2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $82,300
2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $75,500
2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $84,200
2.5T Lux 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $80,000