Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Premium N Line Sunroof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Hyundai Kona Premium N Line Sunroof Sx2.V1 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1885 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|154 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19 99V
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19 99V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coupled Torsion Beam Axle, High Performance Dampers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhh#813S&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 284mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara/Leather Appointed Seats
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Body Coloured Cladding
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Calendar Integration
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Connected Routing Navigation
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacative Touch Screen 12.3 inch
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dual Projector Beam LED Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exclusive Front Bumper
- Emergency Key Blade x 2
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exclusive Rear Bumper
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exclusive Badging
- Exclusive Rear Spoiler
- Front Centre Airbag
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front View Camera
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- High Performance Dampers
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hybrid Drive System
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Instrument Panel Display Board
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Junction Turning Function
- Leather Appointed Centre Armrest
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Luggage Board System
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- LED Position Lights
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pocket/s
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Over-the-air-updates
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Oncoming Vehicle Detection
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Premium Relaxation Seats - Front
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Tailgate
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Front
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Alert Services
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Centre Console Storage - Rear
- Remote Climate Control
- Radio Data System
- Remote Services
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Grey Finish
- Remote Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Red Interior Highlights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper - 2 Stage
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor - 2nd Row
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Safe Exit Assist
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor Front Seats
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Side Skirts - Exclusive
- Sports Mode
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 10 Pre-set Sounds
- Split Screen Function
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sill Trims - Special
- Side View Camera
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Connection Mode
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Valet Mode
- Vehicle Status
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Memo Function
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Walk-up Welcome System
- Wide View Rear Overhead Camera
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Hyundai Kona pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,400
|Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,300
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,800
|N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$39,200
|N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,300
|N Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,500
|Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,700
|Hybrid Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,100
|Hybrid Premium 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$42,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,600
|Hybrid Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,100
|Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$40,200
|Hybrid Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$45,600
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,800
|N Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,400
|Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,000
|Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$40,000
|Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,000
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,200
|N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,000
|N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,000
|N Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,200
|Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,500
|Hybrid Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$45,000
|Hybrid Premium 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$43,500
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,500
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,500
|Hybrid Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$48,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$48,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$44,000
|Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,000
|Hybrid Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$46,500
|Electric Ext Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,000
|Electric Std Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,000
|Electric Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$68,000
|Electric Ext Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,800
|Electric Std Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,900
|Electric Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,600