2023 Hyundai Kona Premium N Line Sunroof Sx2.V1 My24 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Hyundai Kona Premium N Line Sunroof Sx2.V1 My24 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Premium N Line Sunroof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1598 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 174 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 146 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19 99V
Rear Tyre 235/45 R19 99V
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +51
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +51

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhh#813S&U000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea

