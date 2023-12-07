WhichCar
2023 Hyundai Staria Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing Us4.V2 My23 2.2L Diesel 5D Crew Van

000820dc/2023 hyundai staria load 5s 2 2d twin swing 2 2l diesel 5d crew van 0541017b
2023 Hyundai Staria Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing Us4.V2 My23 2.2L Diesel 5D Crew Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Seque
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Staria Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1732 mm
Tracking Rear 1716 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 3273 mm
Height 2000 mm
Length 5253 mm
Width 1997 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gcm 5610 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 183 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Extra 155 g/km
CO2 Urban 233 g/km
CO2 Combined 183 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R17 108H
Rear Tyre 215/65 R17 108H
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmfyax11Lmu000001
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Staria pricing and specs

Load 5S 2.2D Liftback 5D Crew Van 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD $50,640
Load 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD $46,740
Load Premium 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD $51,740
Load 2S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Van 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD $46,740
Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Crew Van 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD $50,640