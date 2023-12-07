Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Highlander (AWD) No Srf. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Hyundai Tucson Highlander (AWD) No Srf Nx4.V2 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|181 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1665 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|200 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|416 Nm
|Makimum Power
|137 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 101H
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 101H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhja81Dmmu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Active On-Demand 4WD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Auto De-humidifier
- Air Diffuser - Front Cabin
- Auto Defog System
- Alloy Effect Gear Knob Insert
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Calendar Integration
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console - Deluxe Type
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Connected Routing Navigation
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Gear Shift Buttons
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- LCD Instrument Cluster - Coloured
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Metal Effect Scuff Plates
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Premium Cloth - Dashboard Centre Trim
- Premium Cloth - Door Centre Trim
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Ext Lights, Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Vehicle Status & Notifications
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Satin Chrome Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- SOS Emergency Call
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Valet Mode
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$42,400
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,300
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,600
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$46,000
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,700
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,100
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,000
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,900
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,500
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,300
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,900
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$44,650
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,650
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,650
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$47,150
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,150
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,150
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,650
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,150
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,150
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,150
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$51,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,650
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,650
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$51,650
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,650
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$53,150
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,150
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$49,150
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,650