2023 Jaguar F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S (184Kw) X761 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

18e21e56/2023 jaguar f pace p250 r dynamic s 184kw 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04f20168
2023 Jaguar F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S (184Kw) X761 My24 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Jaguar F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1664 mm
Length 4747 mm
Width 2071 mm
Kerb Weight 1822 kg
Gcm 4920 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 213 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Sadca2Ax1Mc055144
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

