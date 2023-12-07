Specifications for the 2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line (AWD) Nq5 My24 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1627 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|181 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1643 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|200 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Seats - Remote Folding
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Design Type B
- Black Grille - Gloss
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumpers
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Alert Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Lock Controls - Driver & Front Passenger
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Tray
- Fog Lights - LED
- Full LED Headlights
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Interior Trim
- Gloss Finish Exterior Window Surrounds
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Following Assist
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Media Streaming
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Metal Treadplates - Front
- Metal Treadplates - Rear
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile - Infotainment System
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Parking Sensor Dash Display
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Front
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof with Anti Trap
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Side Sill Trims - Chrome
- Soft Touch Dashboard
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- User Selectable Options
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $520
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Dawning Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Vesta Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Clear White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Steel Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Gravity Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Fusion Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Snow White Pearl
|White
|Premium Paint
|$520
|Jungle Wood Green
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$520
Current Kia Sportage pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,700
|S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$39,400
|S (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,100
|S (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$32,200
|Sx (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,900
|Sx+ (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$42,900
|Sx+ (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,300
|Sx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,400
|Sx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$34,700
|Sx+ (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,000
|GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$49,920
|GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,920
|S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,000
|S (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,600
|S (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$32,995
|Sx (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,500
|Sx+ (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$44,050
|Sx+ (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,450
|Sx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,000
|Sx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,550
|Sx+ (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,600
|GT-Line Hev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,420
|Sx Hev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,950
|GT-Line Hev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,000
|Sx Hev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$44,800
|GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$49,920
|Sx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,550