2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line (AWD) Nq5 My24 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line (AWD) Nq5 My24 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Kia Sportage GT-Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1627 mm
Tracking Rear 1622 mm
Ground Clearance 181 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1643 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 200 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Sportage pricing and specs

GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $53,700
S (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $39,400
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $34,100
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $32,200
Sx (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $41,900