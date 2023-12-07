Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D250 Se (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D250 Se (183Kw) L461 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|4946 mm
|Width
|2047 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2322 kg
|Gcm
|6720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Approach Illumination
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Surround Camera System with Wade Sensing
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Upper Secondary Glovebox
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control - $460
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $75
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,470
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,160
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,860
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $4,940
- Black Brake Calipers - $620
- Bright Metal Pedals - $410
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $671
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,020
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $280
- Configurable Programs - $754
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $420
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining - $620
- Ebony Headlining - $620
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Exterior Pack - Black - $3,327
- First Aid Kit - $100
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function - $321
- Full Non-leather Upgrade - $2,495
- Hot Climate Pack - $6,268
- Home Link - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Head Up Display - $1,700
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $2,310
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,150
- Loadspace Floor Partition - $280
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $1,356
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $5,781
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Online Pack with Data Plan - $320
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Htd & Vent F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Vent, Heat F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $1,105
- Park Assist - $310
- Privacy Glass - $950
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace - $241
- Premium Mats - $754
- Premium Cabin Lighting - $540
- Premium Steering Wheel - Non-leather - $920
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $8,326
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $4,150
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $980
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Satin Forged Carbon Finisher - $2,442
- Signature Sound System - $6,414
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind - $4,420
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,770
- Surround Sound System - $1,598
- Special Veneer - Wood - $731
- Special Veneer - Black - $731
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel 23 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $380
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Textile Pack - Premium - $5,533
- Technology Pack - $2,389
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Speed Transfer Box - $690
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $13,531
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105