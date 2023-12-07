WhichCar
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 Edition (221Kw) L560 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

e39a22e8/2023 land rover range rover velar d300 edition 221kw 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 0518016e
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 Edition (221Kw) L560 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 Edition (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2055 kg
Gcm 5210 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 238 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Salya2Ax3Na123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153