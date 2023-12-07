Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 Edition (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 Edition (221Kw) L560 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2055 kg
|Gcm
|5210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|238 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salya2Ax3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 6 Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Season Tyres
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Pack
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Lighting
- Cabin Air Purification Plus
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coil Suspension
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Front
- High Range Transfer Case
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Low Traction Launch
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Memory
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Camera
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Black Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard IP Cap Ends
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Self-sealing Tyres
- Subwoofer
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $960
- Body Coloured Roof
- Cold Climate Plus Pack - $4,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $3,020
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $340
- Chrome IP End Caps - $210
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Electronic Air Suspension - $2,110
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel - $530
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Headlight Washer System - $494
- Interactive Driver Display - $890
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates Front - Branded - $640
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $1,200
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,480
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,920
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,780
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $598
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Climate & Driver Memory - $1,495
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Climate, Dr Mem, Heat Rear - $2,301
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Ht Rear Pw Rec - $2,899
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $2,093
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated & Driver Memory - $806
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated All & Driver Mem - $1,612
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heat All, Dr Mem, Rr Pwr Rec - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heated, Dr Mem, Rear Pwr Rec - $1,404
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Climate/Massage/ Dr Mem - $6,188
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Htd Rear - $6,994
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Pwr Rec Rear - $6,786
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim.Mass/Dr Mem/Ht Pwr Rec Rr - $7,592
- Parking Assistance Pack - $2,060
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $890
- Premium Mats - $640
- Premium Cabin Lighting - $540
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $1,650
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $13,077
- Signature Sound System - $8,640
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Solid Paint
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,630
- Surround Sound System - $1,040
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $220
- Special Veneer - Wood - $220
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black - $530
- Special Vehicle Option Bespoke Paint
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $7,020
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program - $430
- Tyre Repair System - $110
- Towing Eye - Rear - $286
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $19,177
- Upholstery - Premium Textile - $1,920
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $702
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153