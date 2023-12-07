Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 Autobiography (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 Autobiography (294Kw) L560 My24 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1663 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1678 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|2041 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2016 kg
|Gcm
|5170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|273 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9X22
|Rear Rim Size
|9X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salya2Ax3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- 6 Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Purification Plus
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Configurable Cabin Lighting
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Ebony Headlining
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- High Range Transfer Case
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Interactive Driver Display
- Illuminated Metal Front & Rear Treadplates
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 11.4 inch Touch Screen
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Mass/Driver Mem/Pwr Rec Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Passive Front Head Restraints
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Socket Pack 2
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard IP Cap Ends
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Self-sealing Tyres
- Subwoofer
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Special Veneer - Wood
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wade Sensing
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Black Painted Roof - $1,425
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,816
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $364
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Extreme Cold Climate Pack - $4,765
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,680
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Gloss Paint - $8,500
- Gloss Paint Premium - $14,600
- Heated Rear Seats - $806
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $845
- Heated Steering Wheel - $530
- Leather Upholstery Special - $700
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $910
- Non-leather Steering Wheel - $754
- Park Assist - $411
- Privacy Glass - $890
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Satin Paint Premium - $19,177
- Satin Paint - $13,077
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Signature Sound System - $5,640
- Solid Paint
- Standard Interior
- Special Vehicle Option Bespoke Paint
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $1,801
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tyre Repair System - $110
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $1,030
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sanguinello Orange
|Orange
|Gloss Paint
|$8,500
|Zadar Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$910
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Amethyst Grey Purple
|Purple
|Gloss Paint
|$8,500
|Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$910
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$910
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Velocity Blue
|Blue
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Desire Deep Red
|Red
|Gloss Paint
|$8,500
|Petrolix Blue
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$8,500
|Flux Silver
|Silver
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Sunset Gold
|Yellow
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Ligurian Black
|Black
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Arroios Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver
|Silver
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Icy White?in?Satin finish
|White
|Satin Paint Premium
|$19,177
|Tourmaline Brown
|Brown
|Satin Paint
|$13,077
|Icy White?in?Gloss finish
|White
|Gloss Paint Premium
|$14,600
|Hakuba Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Constellation Blue
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$8,500
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153