2023 Lexus Ux250H F Sport +Ep2 Hybrid (AWD) Mzah15R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

28f41ebf/2023 lexus ux250h f sport ep2 hybrid awd 2 0l hybrid 4d wagon 047a0141
2023 Lexus Ux250H F Sport +Ep2 Hybrid (AWD) Mzah15R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Electronic Cvt
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Lexus Ux250H F Sport +Ep2 Hybrid (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1635 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2110 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 107 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 107 g/km
CO2 Urban 105 g/km
CO2 Combined 107 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 188 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 Rf18 95V
Rear Tyre 225/50 Rf18 95V
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Trailing Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthu95Bh602123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan