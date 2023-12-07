WhichCar
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena Mhev M183 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

76b11d13/2023 maserati grecale modena mhev 2 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04e50165
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena Mhev M183 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 228 mm
Wheelbase 2901 mm
Height 1670 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1948 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2560 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 242 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Zn6Aw82D007123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Grecale pricing and specs

GT Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $122,500
Modena Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $148,000
Trofeo 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $185,500