WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. CX-30
  4. G25 Touring (FWD)

2023 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring (FWD) C30C 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

0cc31bc8/2023 mazda cx 30 g25 touring fwd 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 04a9014e
2023 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring (FWD) C30C 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda CX-30 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2655 mm
Height 1540 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1339 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 197 g/km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 139 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18 95H
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18 95H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Dm2Wla00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda CX-30 pricing and specs

G20 Astina (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $43,200
G20 Evolve (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $34,100
G20 Touring Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,800
G20 Evolve Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $36,100
G20 Pure (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $32,500