2023 Mazda CX-8 Touring Speed (FWD) Cx8D 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Mazda CX-8 Touring Speed (FWD) Cx8D 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Mazda CX-8 Touring Speed (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1599 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4900 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1782 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 578 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
CO2 Emissions 187 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 224 g/km
CO2 Combined 187 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R19 99V
Rear Tyre 225/55 R19 99V
Front Rim Size 7Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Kg2Wla00123456
Country Manufactured Japan