2023 Mazda MX-30 E35 Astina M30A Electric 4D Wagon

2023 Mazda MX-30 E35 Astina M30A Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2655 mm
Height 1555 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1848 mm
Kerb Weight 1654 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 271 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Rear Door Pill
VIN Number Jm0Dr2Wbj00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan