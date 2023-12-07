WhichCar
2023 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Mhev V177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2023 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Mhev V177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4570 mm
Width 1797 mm
Kerb Weight 1622 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 139 g/km
CO2 Urban 251 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19 Et40
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19 Et41

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K1770512*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG A35 pricing and specs

4Matic Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $89,400
4Matic Mhev 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $87,900