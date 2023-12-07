Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1409 mm
|Length
|4453 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1653 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|267 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6750
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|310 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 Et46
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 Et47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K1770512*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting
- AMG Exterior Night Package
- AMG Leather Package
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Line
- AMG Floor Mats
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Track Pace
- AMG Performance Sound
- Active Park Assist
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Augmented Video for Navigation
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Cloth Headlining
- Blind Spot Assist
- Comfort Suspension
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dark Badging
- Digital Instrument Display
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Exit Warnings System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Load Compartment Package
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Infotainment System
- MBUX Interior Assistant
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Night Pack II
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Galvanised
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Performance Steering Wheel - Leather
- Red Brake Calipers
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Seat Backrest Forward Folding
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Comfort Package - Front
- Smartphone Interface
- Sound Personalisation
- Sports Brakes
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Surround Sound System
- Thermotronic
- Tirefit
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Package Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Aerodynamic Pack - $3,500
- AMG High Performance Seat Package - $4,600
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $900
- Non-metallic Paint
- Upholstery - Two-tone
Current Mercedes-AMG A45 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 4Matic+ 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$119,900